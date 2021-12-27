Long Lines for COVID Tests Across Massachusetts After Holiday Weekend

In Ashland, Massachusetts, the line of cars was long Monday morning, with many people waiting to get a COVID-19 test after the holiday weekend.

The line snaked down the road well before drive-thru testing began at 7 a.m.

The testing site by the MBTA station in Ashland had been closed from Friday through Sunday for Christmas.

"There wasn't much of a Christmas. We all just kind of hunkered down," said Ashley Blanchard, who was waiting in line Monday morning. She and two other family members are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

"We tried other places on Thursday when my mom initially tested positive and everything is packed and not doing testing," she said. "All weekend we knew we were coming here in the morning and that would be the best option."

Karin Broadhurst spent a good portion of her Sunday unsuccessfully trying to get her 9-year-old son tested because he was feeling sick and coughing and sneezing.

"I actually spent like two hours online, refreshing and refreshing, trying to get a test. I did get him an appointment this afternoon, but I thought I'd try my hand here. That way we can both get tested," she said.

To get a test, every person in the long queue of cars received a form to fill out. Testing supplies were secured on each window, which helped the testing process move a little faster.