Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Thanksgiving

Long Lines Form at Methuen Turkey Farm Before Thanksgiving

There is a high demand for small turkeys this year at a family-owned farm in Methuen, Massachusetts

By Katelyn Flint

The long lines at a Turkey farm in Methuen are turning heads.

The line at Raymond's Turkey Farm extended past the length of the family-owned barn Tuesday.

Owners said they are seeing larger crowds looking for birds this year, but social distancing measures and limits on indoor capacity are also adding to the length of those lines.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

"I think people are trying to keep their traditions alive, but doing it differently," one owner said. "I think that they're having less people, I think they're sticking to what they like, what they continue to buy, as far as products for thanksgiving."

There is a high demand for small turkeys, according to the owners, because so many people are staying home and making their own.

One customer said she was told it could be anywhere from a one to three hour wait to get a turkey.

If you're planning to get your turkey from Raymond's Turkey Farm, be prepared for lots of leftovers. Most of the birds still available are around thirty pounds! It's expected to be busy again Wednesday.

More Thanksgiving Coverage

Holiday travel Nov 23

Here's What Local, Federal Officials Are Saying About Thanksgiving Travel

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Health Commissioner Worries Thanksgiving Could Lead to ‘Many Super-Spreader Events'

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingcoronavirusTurkeyMethuenRaymonds Turkey Farm
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us