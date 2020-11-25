Long Lines Form at Methuen Turkey Farm Before Thanksgiving

The long lines at a Turkey farm in Methuen are turning heads.

The line at Raymond's Turkey Farm extended past the length of the family-owned barn Tuesday.

Owners said they are seeing larger crowds looking for birds this year, but social distancing measures and limits on indoor capacity are also adding to the length of those lines.

"I think people are trying to keep their traditions alive, but doing it differently," one owner said. "I think that they're having less people, I think they're sticking to what they like, what they continue to buy, as far as products for thanksgiving."

There is a high demand for small turkeys, according to the owners, because so many people are staying home and making their own.

One customer said she was told it could be anywhere from a one to three hour wait to get a turkey.

If you're planning to get your turkey from Raymond's Turkey Farm, be prepared for lots of leftovers. Most of the birds still available are around thirty pounds! It's expected to be busy again Wednesday.