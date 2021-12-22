Long Lines, High Demand for Rapid COVID Tests in Mass.

People have been waiting in long lines to pick up at-home COVID-19 rapid tests in Massachusetts.

Locations in more than 100 of the hardest-hit towns and cities across the state are distributing a total of 2.1 million free rapid at-home COVID tests made available by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Long lines of people formed at one of the 14 locations handing out tests in Boston. The city began handing out tests at its library branches and community centers Monday. More than a 250,000 boxes are available.

People are able to get tests for their immediate family with a maximum of four boxes or kits allowed. There are two tests per box.

The city is also providing tests for Boston Public School students, those living in low-income housing and the elderly and disabled whom receive services from the city.

“The fact that they go quickly is -- I’m optimistic and hopeful that people will use them," Dr. Michael Misialek of Newton Wellesley Hospital said. "But I worry that we still don’t have enough tests out there and we need even more being distributed.”

Locations in Boston ran out after they handed out hundreds of tests Tuesday. The city then restocked them for the afternoon.

Rapid tests are hard to come by right now, and people in Boston say they wish testing was more readily available as long lines continue in Massachusetts. On Monday, people waited for hours in freezing conditions to get tested at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.