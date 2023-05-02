Local

Longstanding Catholic High School in Cambridge to Close

The Cambridge Matignon Board of Trustees cited financial concerns and changing student demographics as the reasons for the closure

By Thea DiGiammerino

Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Cambridge Matignon School, a Catholic high school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that's been part of the community for decades, is set to close at the end of the school year.

In a letter sent to families, Cambridge Matignon Board of Trustees President Marc-Anthony Hourihan cited financial limitations and changing student demographics as the reason for the closure.

"While all members of our school leadership group have exhausted all options to continue forward, we have not been able to secure the funds necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the school," Hourihan wrote.

The school is a 75-year-old independent college preparatory school, according to its website, and caters to local as well as international students. As of the end of the 2022 school year it served around 350 students, according to enrollment data reported to the state Department of Education.

The archdiocese said a school closing announcement is "always difficult" and praised the work done at the school.

"...the team at Matignon has done a fine job focused on working to insure a smooth and seamless transition for students, families, faculty, and staff. This includes honoring the substantial history that is Matignon and its decades of excellence," a spokesperson said.

This marks the third Catholic school in the area that has announced it will close at the end of the year. Mount Alvernia High School in Newton previously announced that it will be merging with Fontbonne Academy in Milton, while Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River is closing for good.

