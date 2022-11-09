Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor

Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux.

The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.

Hodgson has been Bristol County sheriff since 1997, and ran unopposed for his last six year term in 2016. Since then, he's faced allegations of ethics violations and also a lawsuit from people his office incarcerated, claiming their civil rights were violated.

Although Heroux is new to the sheriff's badge, he is no stranger to to public service. He has served three terms as Attleboro mayor and another three terms as a second Bristol district state representative. Heroux also has experience in the corrections system which he says he plans to use to reform the Bristol County jail.