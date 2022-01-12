Looking at the Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor's Race

With Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll getting into the Massachusetts lieutenant governor‘s race there are now five announced Democrats vying for the state’s second in command.

They include State Senators Eric Lesser and Adam Hinds, State Rep. Tammy Gouveia and businessman Brett Bero, with several others are considering a run.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Democrats haven’t been in power for eight years so there’s this line of upwardly mobile politicians that are looking for their next opportunity," Axios Politics Editor Glen Johnson said.

The lieutenant governor‘s responsibilities are fairly nebulous aside from chairing the Governor’s Council.

It's fair to say that is not the main draw. But for those with their sights on taking over the top job someday - beware.

"History shows that it’s not necessarily a glide path to the governor’s office...John Kerry is perhaps the person that has done the best...he ran for US Senate.. and then went on to become secretary of state, Johnson explained.

So why all the interest this year?

"It’s a political calculation," Steve Kerrigan said.

Kerrigan was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2014.

He said the floodgates opened last month when Charlie Baker announced he would not run for a third term.

"They believe that for the first time in a long time, we have a shot at a Democrat winning in November. And they want to be a part of that ticket," Kerrigan said.

As for front runners, Johnson said Driscoll can tap into the state’s network of mayors and Lesser has a high-profile Obama administration alum backing him.

"The fact that Eric Lesser has David Axelrod sending out emails for him shows that he’ll have access to a lot of money," Johnson said.

But Kerrigan said money isn’t everything adding, "it’s really about how you organize the grassroots and how you get out your vote at the convention and how you get out your vote in September."

So far, no Republicans have entered the race.