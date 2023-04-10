Local

Boston Marathon

Looking Back at the 10-Year Anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

This year marks 10 years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which claimed three lives and left hundreds of others injured.

Here's a look back at some of our stories from 2018, the five-year anniversary of that tragic day:

  1. 'A Come-Together Moment': 5 Years After the Bombings, Boston Marathon Races On
  2. Journey of Healing Continues 5 Years After Boston Marathon Bombings
  3. Boston Marks 5 Years Since Marathon Bombings With Tributes
  4. Stepping Strong Center 'Turning Tragedy Into Hope' After Boston Marathon Bombings
  5. BPD Commissioner Evans Reflects on Marathon Bombings
  6. How a Magazine Cover Helped Boston Heal After the Marathon Bombing
  7. Boston Marathon Bombings Still Haunt Bomb Squad
  8. Meet the Students Who Started the 'Boston Strong' Movement
  9. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Staff Recall Moments After Boston Marathon Bombing
  10. 5 Years After Boston Marathon Bombings, Spaulding Rehab Team Remembers It All

More on the Boston Marathon bombing

Boston Marathon bombing 4 hours ago

Boston Strong: A Decade of Hope After the Boston Marathon Bombing

Boston Apr 6

10 Years Stronger: A Preview of the Greg Hill Foundation Benefit Concert for Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathon
