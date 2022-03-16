Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home.

The organization said that the owner made a last-ditch effort to keep his animals by putting them in a backyard shed, but after that didn't work, he reached out to MSPCA for help.

The dogs are between 1 and 16 years old and are in good health overall, with the exception of dental care which will need to be taken care of prior to being taken home. All pets need to be vaccinated, spayed, neutered and microchipped, according to the organization.

"This is a case where the situation grew out of control and left [the previous owners] with little recourse but to ask for our help, which we will always extend to people and animals in need," said Meaghan O'Leary, director of the MSPCA at Nevins Farm. "Now that the dogs are in our care, we're going to do everything possible to ready them for new homes as soon as we can."

The animals are looking for a "patient" adopter because many of them are shy due to the conditions they were living in.

The organization hopes to conclude all "behavioral and health evaluations" by March 17. This will allow them to make the dogs available for adoption in the coming days.

If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, click this link to learn more.