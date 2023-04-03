Looking for a Pocket-Sized Pet? MPSCA-Angell Has Sugar Gliders Up for Adoption

Attention animal lovers - MSPCA-Angell is looking for homes for 33 sugar gliders.

These pocket-sized pets are members of the possum family. They're omnivores and eat a diet of fruits, vegetables, bugs, nectar-based foods, and a commercial diet. Potential adopters will need to maintain a complex diet and be prepared to give special care to these animals.

MSPCA-Angell is adopting the gliders out in pairs, or more, as these animals don't like to live alone.

Interested in adopting? You can fill out the adoption request form here or visit Nevins Farm in Methuen, Massachusetts, during open hours.

