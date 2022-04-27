Looking to Win Big? Here are Massachusetts State Lottery's ‘Luckiest' Stores

As summer approaches, many Bostonians are looking to have extra cash in their pockets. If this is you, here are the best places to buy your lottery tickets and perhaps win big.

According to Massachusetts State Lottery, here are the "luckiest" retailers around Boston since the start of the year:

Kok Wa Store: 8 Tyler St. with a $1 million win on Diamond Millions

2. Star Market: 53 Huntington Ave. with a $650,000 win on "$1,000,000 Fat Wallet"

3. Shawmut Grocery: 614 Shawmut Ave. with two big wins -- $100,000 on Masschusetts Millionaires' Club and $50,000 on Powerball

4. San Juan Market: 65 W Dedham St. with $50,000 on Power Play Cashword 2021

5. Rocco's News Stand: 25 Dorchester Ave with $20,000 on Diamond Millions

On Monday, 5 out of 6 prizes of $100,000 were sold in the same Jamaica Plain store -- JP Convenience Store. All five were also for the same game -- "Mass Cash."

If you've never tried your hand at lottery games before Wednesday could be a good time to start - the Powerball jackpot has reached more than $450 million.