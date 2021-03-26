Lord Hobo in Cambridge Reopens After Being Closed for More Than a Year

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular beer bar in Cambridge is open once again after being shuttered since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a Facebook post, Lord Hobo on Hampshire Street has reopened, with owner Daniel Lanigan saying "After being closed for 380 days... we are OPEN. Please come support your favorite neighborhood bar." Lord Hobo also has a brewery and taproom in Woburn along with a newer brewery and restaurant in the Seaport District, with the latter debuting late last summer; the original Lord Hobo in Cambridge opened back in 2009, taking over the space where the B-Side Lounge had once been.

The address for Lord Hobo is 92 Hampshire Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its website can be found at https://www.lordhobo.com/main

Thanks to Adam of Universal Hub for letting us know about Lord Hobo's reopening.

by Marc Hurwitz

