Lord Hobo Opens Brewery and Restaurant in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

About a year and a half ago, we reported that one of the biggest names in the local beer scene had completed its first phase of the opening of its new waterfront location. Now the next phase of opening is here.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Lord Hobo opened its brewery and restaurant yesterday, while also saying that starting in April, its patio will stretch along the building and have a capacity of 380. In September of 2020, the patio of the facility opened with a reduced capacity of just under 250, while also offering to-go beers and dining options from a food truck.

Lord Hobo Brewing Company has a brewery and taproom in Woburn as well, while the original Lord Hobo beer bar resides on Hampshire Street between Kendall Square and Inman Square in Cambridge.

The address for Lord Hobo in the Seaport District is 2 Drydock Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the business is at https://lordhobo.com/

Lord Hobo in the Seaport District Debuts First Stage of Opening