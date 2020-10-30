Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison to Serve Time in College Admissions Scandal

"Full House" star Lori Loughlin has reported to a California federal prison to serve her two-month sentence for her part in the "Operation Varsity Blues" college admissions scam, an official at the facility told NBC News.

Loughlin and and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were required to begin serving their prison sentences by Nov. 19. They admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison.

Loughlin's representative had no comment when reached Friday by NBC News.