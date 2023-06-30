Los Amigos in Brighton ordered to close again after new reports of illness

A Boston restaurant that was previously shut down in May over a salmonella outbreak has been ordered by health officials to close after inspectors found food safety violations and customers reported getting sick.

A city inspection report from a visit to the Los Amigos Taquería in Brighton on June 23 noted multiple failures, including shrimp being stored with fish, a cross-contamination issue, food temperature safety concerns, soiled and damaged cooking tools, and failures to properly sanitize pans before reusing them. Most notably, the report said customers with "confirmed illness" reported eating at the restaurant. More details were not immediately available on the number of cases or the nature of the illness.

The restaurant has been ordered close until further investigation.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Los Amigos for comment.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is the second recent incident at the location - in May laboratory testing confirmed dozens of cases of salmonella poisoning in customers of the restaurant, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The outbreak prompted a class action lawsuit.

A West Roxbury location of the chain was also ordered closed in May over "critical health violations," though there were no reports of illness stemming from that.

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, cramps; most people recover without needing treatment, according to the CDC. Most people don't need to seek medical care for a salmonella infection because it typically clears up on its own within a few days. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and normally lasts four to seven days. You should call your health care provider or seek emergency care if you experience the following:

Symptoms that last more than a few days

High fever or bloody stools

Dehydration with signs such as urinating less than usual, dark-colored urine and having a dry mouth and tongue

An outbreak of salmonella has been linked to a location of the popular taco chain restaurant in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, health officials said Friday.