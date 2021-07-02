Local

HINGHAM

Lose Your Wedding Rings in Hingham? Here's How to Get Them Back

The rings were found on World's End Reservation in Hingham, police say

By Kelly Garrity

Hingham Police Department

The notion of "if you love something, set it free," typically doesn’t apply to diamond jewelry. Police in Hingham, Massachusetts, however, are hoping these wedding and engagement rings can still find their way back home. 

Police said Friday that the rings were found around World's End Reservation in April and were turned over to the this week. 

One ring has initials and a date engraved on it, according to police. If the rings are yours, contact Hingham Det. Sgt. Philip Emmott at emmottp@hpd.org, presumably with what the engravings say.

