Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Charles River

Lost Diamond Ring Fished Out of Charles River in Cambridge

"The ring was returned to its very relieved and excited owner," firefighters said

By Asher Klein

At left, divers with the Cambridge Fire Department at the Charlesgate Yacht Club on Sunday, July 3, 2022, where a diamond ring, seen at right, was pulled from the water.
Cambridge Fire Department

A diamond ring was plucked from the bed of the Charles River over the weekend, saving the day for the couple who lost it, firefighters said.

The ring fell off a boat at the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge on Sunday. They didn't say how it went into the water, but the woman who lost the ring "was obviously quite distraught," local firefighters said in a statement.

Divers, satisfied there weren't any hazards in the water, jumped in and found the ring within a few minutes, according to the firefighters.

"The ring was returned to its very relieved and excited owner," firefighters said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More wedding news

celebrity couples Jul 4

Red, White and I Do: Celebrate These Couples Who Wed on the Fourth of July

Lindsay Lohan Jul 2

Lindsay Lohan Announces Marriage to Bader Shammas

This article tagged under:

Charles RiverCambridgeCambridge Fire Departmentdiamond ring
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us