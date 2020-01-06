Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
unidentified woman

Lost Elderly Woman Found in RI on New Year’s Remains Unidentified

The woman, who police said appeared confused and disoriented, was found lost in Pawtucket on New Year's Day and has yet to be identified days later

By Melissa Buja

By Melissa Buja

Pawtucket Police Department

Police need the public's help identifying an elderly woman found lost in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on New Year's Day.

Officers performed a well-being check on a woman found at Suffolk and Grand avenues about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, Pawtucket police said.

The officers who spoke with the woman found her to be be confused and disoriented, police said.

"She was unable to provide sufficient information to identify herself or determine where she lives," police wrote on the department's Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/pawtucket.police/photos/a.169642936390233/

The woman, who may go by the names "Madeline" or "Alluida," was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say she may have connections to New York.

Police confirmed Monday that she has yet to be identified five days later.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

DraftKings 23 mins ago

Filing Shows DraftKings’ Net Loss Ballooned in First 9 Months of 2019

Boston Business Journal 31 mins ago

These Massachusetts Cities and Towns Have the Highest Tax Rates for 2020

Anyone with information on woman's identity is urged to contact Pawtucket police 401-727-9100.

This article tagged under:

unidentified womanRhode IslandPawtucketmissing woman
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us