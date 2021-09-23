Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Natick

Lost Gun May Have Fallen Off Vehicle Near Natick Elementary School

Police said the person reported losing the gun in the area of the Lilja Elementary School

By Marc Fortier

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are warning residents to be on the lookout for a gun that was inadvertently left on top of someone's vehicle and may have fallen off in the area of a local elementary school.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Natick police said the person reported losing the gun in the area of the Lilja Elementary School at 41 Bacon St. Police said the area has been thoroughly searched and is being searched again.

Anyone who sees anything resembling a gun is asked not to handle it and to call 911 immediately. As a precaution, police officers were stationed in the area for the start of school on Thursday.

Police said the lost gun was reported by a visitor to a private residence in Natick sometime on Wednesday.

The Natick police K-9 team, along with a state police K-9 trained in firearm recovery, searched with other units throughout the night and early hours Thursday. The gun was not lost on school grounds, but the vehicle reportedly took a route that led right past the school.

Police said parents have also been alerted of the situation by Natick school district officials.

More Massachusetts stories

lawrence 4 hours ago

2 Injured in Lawrence House Fire

COVID Q&A 2 hours ago

When Will COVID Vaccines Be Available for Younger Children? What You Need to Know

This article tagged under:

NatickMassachusettsPOLICEgunNatick police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us