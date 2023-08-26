Lost hiker from Wisconsin rescued from NH mountain

A 39-year-old Wisconsin man was rescued by authorities after getting lost on Mt. Kearsarge North in Bartlett, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a lost hiker around 11p.m. on Friday.

According to authorities, Bradford Nelson, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was exploring the summit of Mt. Kearsarge North, and spent some time off trail without a light before realizing he was lost. Nelson called 911 and the coordinate placed him approximately 3.1 miles from the trailhead parking area.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers located Nelson near the summit two-and-a-half hours later. At around 5:15a.m. -- after providing Nelson warm clothing, food, water, and a headlamp -- officers escorted back to his vehicle at the trailhead parking area.

New Hampshire Fish & Game says hikers should prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: a map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife.