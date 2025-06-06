‘Lot of cleanup': Microburst brings down trees in Shirley and Ayer

Some in Massachusetts woke up Friday morning to a really loud alarm.

A microburst in the area of Ayer and Shirley caused problems and property damage.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Scott Wade counted at least 20 trees down in his Shirley yard alone, with hail coming down and winds whipping.

Severe weather struck parts of Massachusetts on Friday morning, with wind so strong it knocked trees down across roads.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A tree fell over two of his family's cars, both just wo weeks old.

"It's going to be a lot of cleanup," he said.

Winds eclipsed 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In neighboring Ayer, a tree also came down outside a gas station. Fortunately, only the canopy took a hit.

"No one was at the pump, so that was good," said worker Cheryl Shanks. "It didn't hit the pump, so no damage with that, either."