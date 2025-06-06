Massachusetts

‘Lot of cleanup': Microburst brings down trees in Shirley and Ayer

Winds eclipsed 70 mph during a microburst Friday in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

By Erin Logan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some in Massachusetts woke up Friday morning to a really loud alarm.

A microburst in the area of Ayer and Shirley caused problems and property damage.

Scott Wade counted at least 20 trees down in his Shirley yard alone, with hail coming down and winds whipping.

Severe weather struck parts of Massachusetts on Friday morning, with wind so strong it knocked trees down across roads.

A tree fell over two of his family's cars, both just wo weeks old.

"It's going to be a lot of cleanup," he said.

Winds eclipsed 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In neighboring Ayer, a tree also came down outside a gas station. Fortunately, only the canopy took a hit.

"No one was at the pump, so that was good," said worker Cheryl Shanks. "It didn't hit the pump, so no damage with that, either."

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWeatherAyerShirley
