Love South Shore bar pizza? Here's where you can get it just outside Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new business that features South Shore-style bar pizza has debuted west of Boston.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to its Facebook page, Burnt Edges Bar Pizza is now open at the Waltham Moose Lodge on Lexington Street, with the place being a takeout-only spot for the general public while dine-in is offered to members of the lodge. A post from the business says the following about the place:

At Burnt Edges, we specialize in authentic South Shore bar-style pizzas, crafted by a local who was born and raised on the South Shore and has a deep appreciation for the best pizza the region has to offer. Together with our family, we are here to introduce Waltham to a different kind of pizza experience. Our offerings feature homemade dough made fresh daily, rich tomato sauce, and a distinctive cheese blend, complemented by classic and innovative toppings.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

For now, it appears that Burnt Edges Bar Pizza is open on Fridays from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, though its Facebook page also mentions that it will also apparently be open on Sundays from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM as well while also being open on other days here and there (diners should call at 508-975-3402 to check their hours in advance).

The address for Burnt Edges Bar Pizza (and the Waltham Moose Lodge) is 249 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA, 02452.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)