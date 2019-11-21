Low-Pressure System to Bring Cold and Showers to Some Areas

Hopefully you soaked in that much-needed sunshine today because our first storm in a series of three will move in tomorrow.

Tonight we continue to cloud up as a low-pressure system tracks closer to New England. Late tonight a wintry mix will be possible across northern New England, turning to a few showers by late morning as our temperature go up.

We will have a gusty southwest wind that will boost our highs to the 40s north and into the 50s south. The cold front sweeps through by evening and will bring in a few showers across the south, but most of the day will be cloudy.

The wind direction changes and will pick up a bit to gusts around 40 mph from the northwest Friday evening through night. Snow showers are expected across the mountains Friday night and will dissipate by Saturday.

Saturday will start off breezy with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40s but at least we will again enjoy sunshine.

Illuminate Thanksgiving, part of the big Plymouth 400 celebration, will be Saturday evening in Plymouth and our weather will cooperate for it with cool temperatures in the low 40s.

A coastal low tracks just south of us on Sunday and will bring in heavy rainfall. This means the Patriots game will be soggy and chilly.

Northern New England and higher elevations will see a mix to snow. Minor coastal flooding will be possible for Monday morning with the onshore wind, too.

Travel weather will be great for Monday and Tuesday across the northeast as we have highs around 50 and sunshine.

Wednesday into early Thursday a larger system tracks across the U.S. This brings us rain south, snow north on Wednesday, and windy conditions Wednesday through Thanksgiving.