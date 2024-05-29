Lowell

Crash closes part of Chelmsford Street in Lowell

Aerial footage showed a damaged yellow Jeep at the scene, surrounded by first responders.

By Asher Klein

The scene of a car crash in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A car crash has closed a section of Chelmsford Street in Lowell, Massachusetts, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash at Cross Point, where Chelmsford Street was closed. Lowell police urged drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.

Chelmsford police also noted that Chelmsford Street was closed at the town line with Lowell. Cars were diverting onto Route 3.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

