Man arrested after allegedly running down pedestrian in carjacked vehicle in Lowell

After several crashes in Lowell, one of which left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, Christopher Campbell was arrested near I-495 in Franklin, prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

After a rampage involving a carjacking and pedestrian hit-and-run in Lowell, a man was arrested in a culvert off Interstate 495 in Franklin, miles across Massachusetts, on Friday night, authorities say.

The incident left the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries and several vehicles damaged, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Saturday. The suspect, Christopher Campbell, faces a slew of charges.

The initial crash took place about 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Boylston and Rogers streets, near Shedd Park, officials said. The driver of a Volkswagen Jetta got out and began jumping on the hood of the other vehicle, which it had crashed into, while yelling.

Frightened, the other driver ran off, leaving the Jetta's driver, identified as 30-year-old Billerica resident Campbell, to steal it, according to prosecutors. Down Rogers Street minutes later, Campbell allegedly drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a pedestrian — he was rushed to a hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Later, just after 11 p.m., Massachusetts State Police received reports of a car, its lights off, driving erratically before stopping in the fast lane of I-495 in Franklin — about 50 miles away from Lowell down I-495. It was hit by another vehicle, and troopers found it abandoned, but learned it had been stolen from Lowell.

State and local police fanned out while searching for Campbell, and found him across the highway hunkered in a culvert. He yelled he had a gun, but Franklin police used a Taser on him, leading him to be arrested, prosecutors said.

Campbell is due in Lowell District Court Monday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury, carjacking, larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation and a marked lanes violation, according to prosecutors. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

