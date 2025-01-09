Lowell man accused of raping young girl held on $1M bail

A man from Lowell, Massachusetts, is being held on $1 million bail on charges of raping a girl starting when she was 5 years old.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 38-year-old Maynor Francisco Hernandez-Rodas, a Guatemalan national, is facing four counts of aggravated child rape, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and one count of enticing a child under 16.

The alleged crimes occurred in Chelsea, Lowell and Lynn. The victim reported the abuse in May of 2024 when she was 10.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Hernandez-Rodas was indicted on Dec. 11 on the charges in his jurisdiction, noting he is facing similar charges against the same victim in Middlesex County.

ICE Boston said he was arraigned on Sept. 4 at Middlesex Superior Court, which it said released him despite an immigration detainer. He was later arrested by immigration officials in Lowell on Sept. 20.

A clerk magistrate at Suffolk Superior Court set Hernandez-Rodas' bail at $1 million Wednesday and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for March 5.