Lowell man charged in Cambridge double stabbing

Joshua Barreau, 23, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested after a Jan. 4 stabbing that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries

A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left two people injured last month in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The stabbing happened Jan. 4 outside the Halal Guys restaurant on White Street. Two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cambridge police said Wednesday that 23-year-old Joshua Barreau of Lowell had been arrested in Boston.

Barreau was identified after police shared surveillance images of a person of interest.

Police say Barreau is being charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

