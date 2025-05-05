Lowell hit-and-run suspect appears in court; victim ‘not likely to survive'

A man suspected in a rampage involving a carjacking and serious pedestrian hit-and-run in Lowell, Massachusetts, late Friday appeared in court Monday, where a prosecutor said the man he hit remained on life support.

Christopher Campbell was arrested dozens of miles south of Lowell, in a culvert off Interstate 495 in Franklin, late Friday night, having been stunned with a Taser, officials said over the weekend. The 30-year-old appeared in Lowell District Court to face a slew of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury and carjacking.

A judge ordered Campbell be held without bail ahead of a dangerousness hearing next Monday.

Some of the few new details revealed in court was information regarding the man who was hit while out for a regular walk Friday evening.

"He's not likely to survive," an assistant prosecutor told the judge, saying he'd been on life support at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington since the incident.

Prosecutors had previously described the man's injuries as life-threatening. They also said several vehicles were damaged through the course of the incident.

The initial crash took place about 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Boylston and Rogers streets, near Shedd Park, officials said. The driver of a Volkswagen Jetta got out and began jumping on the hood of the other vehicle, which it had crashed into, while yelling.

Frightened, the other driver ran off, leaving the Jetta's driver, identified as 30-year-old Billerica resident Campbell, to steal it, according to prosecutors. Down Rogers Street minutes later, Campbell allegedly drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a pedestrian — he was rushed to a hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Later, just after 11 p.m., Massachusetts State Police received reports of a car, its lights off, driving erratically before stopping in the fast lane of I-495 in Franklin — about 50 miles away from Lowell down I-495. It was hit by another vehicle, and troopers found it abandoned, but learned it had been stolen from Lowell.

State and local police fanned out while searching for Campbell, and found him across the highway hunkered in a culvert. He yelled he had a gun, but Franklin police used a Taser on him, leading him to be arrested, prosecutors said.