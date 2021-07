A Lowell, Massachusetts, man is under arrest, charged with sex trafficking and prostitution.

Angelo Dominic Lombardo, 26, was arrested on Monday. Boston police said the arrest was made following an investigation involving federal, state and local authorities.

No additional information has been released on the investigation.

Lombardo is expected to be arraigned in the Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.