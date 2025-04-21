‘Help us find him': Father of boy who fell into Merrimack River asks for support

The father of a boy who was reported missing after falling into the Merrimack River over the weekend is asking for community support to find the child.

Joan López, the father of the 4-year-old boy, says the child fell into the water on Saturday while he was with his mother.

"He was with his mother and I don't know how to explain what happened because I wasn't there. His mother told me he fell into the water. I don't know if he slipped or what happened..." López said in Spanish to Telemundo New England and NBC10 Boston on Sunday.

According to his father, the boy was wearing black pants, blue and white sneakers, and a red fuchsia shirt when the incident occurred.

The Lowell Police and Fire Departments responded to the 911 call around 5:44 p.m. on Saturday for the 4-year-old boy who was in the water near the Western Canal, in the area of 300 Arcand Drive and the Merrimack River.

Preliminary information indicated that the boy was quickly swept away by the current into the Merrimack River. His father remains hopeful of finding him.

"We will continue the search downstream with faith in God that we will find him... now what we need is community support to help us find him, even if it's just the body," López said in Spanish.

The search for the boy has involved the Lowell Police Drone Unit, Lowell Fire Department boats and Dive Team, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Dive Team and other units, UMass Lowell Police, and Environmental Police.

While the investigation into how the boy ended up in the water continues, his father says the child suffered from hyperactivity and needed assistance. López said the family struggled to find help.

Family members told Telemundo New England and NBC10 Boston that the search would resume on Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the Lawrence Public Ramp.