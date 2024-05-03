Husband shot wife and daughter, then turned gun on himself in Lowell murder-suicide, authorities say

Authorities have identified three people who died in a murder-suicide at an apartment in Lowell, Massachusetts in April.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office identified the family as Steven Johns, 52, his wife Kaydion Dawson, 45, and their 7-year-old daughter. Investigators say Johns called 911 on April 27 to report that he shot his wife and daughter. By the time police arrived at the home on Warren Street, he had turned the gun on himself.

None of them survived.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

No further information has been shared.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.