The Lowell Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Madeline Santana, 28, has dark brown hair and brown eyes, according to a tweet from police Wednesday afternoon. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Santana was last seen wearing an olive green dress and pink sandals, and has several tattoos on both arms.

MISSING PERSON

Madeline Santana, 28, is a Hispanic female, 5’8”, dark brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing an olive green dress and pink sandals. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Madeline Santana, please call 978-937-3200. @WorcesterPD



LPD 6 pic.twitter.com/SEPxGizSbB — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) July 20, 2022

Officers say Santana could possibly be in the Lowell or Worcester areas.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who has information about Santana's whereabouts is asked to contact 978-937-3200.