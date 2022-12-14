Local

lowell

Lowell Police Investigating Pedestrian Accident in Front of Elementary School, Delays Expected

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Lowell Police

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, say they are investigating a pedestrian accident in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning.

They said Chelmsford Street is closed from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street, and asked people to avoid the area. Traffic will be redirected and delays should be expected.

There was no immediate word on how many people were hit or whether anyone was seriously injured. Police also did say whether it was a child or an adult who was struck.

lowell
