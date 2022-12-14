Lowell Police Investigating Pedestrian Accident in Front of Elementary School, Delays Expected

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, say they are investigating a pedestrian accident in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning.

Traffic Advisory: The LPD is actively investigating a pedestrian accident in front of the Lincoln Elementary School. Chelmsford Street is shut down from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street. Please avoid the area, all traffic will be redirected. Thank you, LPD10 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 14, 2022

They said Chelmsford Street is closed from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street, and asked people to avoid the area. Traffic will be redirected and delays should be expected.

There was no immediate word on how many people were hit or whether anyone was seriously injured. Police also did say whether it was a child or an adult who was struck.