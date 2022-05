Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Lowell police say Isabella Mangual was last seen in the Centralville area of Lowell.

She is described as 5'4" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a shirt with glitter and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Isabella's whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-937-3200.

