Police are looking for a missing woman from Lowell, Massachusetts, who hasn't been heard from in nearly a week.

The last known contact for Mai Ly was a telephone call on March 24, Lowell police said Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She is described as 5'3" tall and approximately 105 pounds. Ly has brunette hair with blonde highlights and is 30 years old.

MISSING PERSON: Mai Ly, 30, is an Asian female, brunette with blonde highlights. Ms. Ly is 5’03” and approx. 105lbs. Last known contact was via phone on March 24th. She may be in the Salem, NH area. Anyone with info please call Lowell PD at 978-937-3200. Thank you.



LPD10 pic.twitter.com/UtSFBhmsI7 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) March 30, 2021

Police say Ly may be in the Salem, New Hampshire area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.