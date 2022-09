Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

Authorities say 15-year-old Patrick Hillier was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Stevens Street.

When he was last seen, Hillier was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black sweatpants, police said.

While police did not give a physical description of Hillier, they released a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-937-3200.