Lowell police searching for missing 4-year-old in Merrimack River

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are continuing to search for a missing 4-year-old boy who was last seen in the Merrimack River on Saturday.

Lowell police said they received a 911 call around 5:44 p.m. Saturday saying that a 4-year-old boy was in the water by the Western Canal in the area of 300 Arcand Drive and the Merrimack River. Preliminary indications were that the boy was quickly pulled by the current into the river.

Lowell police and fire units responded to the scene and began searching for the boy.

A police drone unit, fire department boats and divers, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and Dive Team, UMass Lowell police and Environmental Police all joined the search. Firefighters in Dracut, Methuen and Lawrence have also searched the river downstream.

The search resumed on Sunday morning, and police said they are still investigating how the boy ended up in the water.