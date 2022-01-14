Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

Lowell Police Seek ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect in Shooting

Somrath Soeng faces an assault to murder charge and firearms charges and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lowell Police Department

Lowell police have released a photo of a suspect in a shooting earlier this week.

Somrath Soeng, 24, is wanted in connection with a shooting early Tuesday morning on Spring Avenue that left another man hospitalized. The victim's condition has not been released.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Soeng faces an assault to murder charge and firearms charges. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case or Soeng's whereabouts is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

More Massachusetts News

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Prosecutors Recommend Dropping Charges Against MIT Professor Over China Ties

Brockton 3 hours ago

17-Year-Old Student in Custody Following Stabbing at Brockton High School

This article tagged under:

shootingMassachusettslowellLowell Police Departmentshooting suspect
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us