Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Lenilda Melo was last seen Wednesday in the area of Willard Street, police said Thursday.

Melo is described as being about 5'5 with brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights. Police did not say what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-937-3200.