Lowell receives $21M in federal funding to upgrade city bridges

A multi-million dollar upgrade is in the works for a series of old bridges in downtown Lowell, Massachusetts - helping to reinvigorate the city’s historic canal district.

”This is really reinvesting in communities like Lowell. Mill city towns. We’ve allowed some of these bridges to go on a little too long," Lowell City Manager Thomas Golden, Jr. said.

The project targets four different bridges, including the Broadway Street Bridge over the West Canal as well as the Swamp Locks pedestrian bridge over the Lower Pawtucket Canal. U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan made the announcement at City Hall with senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is finally helping to transform cities like Lowell that have long been left to fend for themselves," Trahan said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The total cost of the repairs is more than $21 million and will be financed through the federal infrastructure law. This money is separate from the $135 million Lowell received last year to replace the Rourke Bridge.

" The Rourke bridge was an old temporary bridge that’s been around for about 35 years. But we are making strides," Golden said.

The infrastructure law earmarks more than $9 billion for Massachusetts, not to mention additional grant opportunities.

The state is working to replace the Cape Cod bridges at an estimated cost of $4 billion. It’s not been an easy process, but Warren and Markey recently secured $350 million in federal funding.

”We’re going to get those bridges done. Period. I’m committed. Senator Markey is committed. The rest of the delegation is committed, the governor is committed, and Joe Biden is committed. He has said we will do these bridges," Warren said.

Lowell is now moving to get its bridge projects off the ground. There is no word on a timeline as of yet.