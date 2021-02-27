Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lowell

Lowell School Board Member Who Used Anti-Semitic Slur on TV Resigns

City leaders condemned Robert Hoey's use of the slur and had planned to hold a special session to consider a resolution calling for him to resign

A school board member in a Massachusetts city has said he is resigning immediately after his use of an anti-Semitic slur on live cable television.

Robert Hoey Jr., 66, announced his resignation in a Facebook video on Friday. He made the anti-Semitic comment during a live episode of the show "City Life," and a video clip of it surfaced on Wednesday.

Hoey was a member of the Lowell School Committee. He said in his resignation video that people should "condemn what I said," the Boston Globe reported.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

romance scams 2 hours ago

Mass. Man Scammed 3 Women Out of $500,000 in Romance Scams, Feds Say

Brockton OUI 2 hours ago

Man Charged With Driving While High in Nov. Crash That Killed Woman

City leaders condemned Hoey's use of the slur and had planned to hold a special session to consider a resolution calling for him to resign. Robert Trestan, the director of the New England chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, told the Boston Globe that he welcomed Hoey's resignation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lowellMassachusettsANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUEanti-semitism
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us