Man accused of killing 15-year-old girl in Lowell threatened her before, prosecution says

A man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl over the weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts, was held without bail after his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Alianah Dickey was found dead inside her apartment on Lawrence Street on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Trevor Bady, was arrested Monday in connection with her death, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Bady, killed her hours before her eighth-grade graduation, the district attorney's office alleges. She was found in her bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

The district attorney's office says they previously dated, and Alianah told others Brady was abusive.

At his arraignment at Lowell District Court, prosecutors noted that Alianah had told others that he had hit her, causing bruises and a bloody lip.

"On June 12, 2024, Alianah confided in one person that this defendant made statements such as ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m going to kill your grandma’ and that he was going to shoot up her house and that he threatened to kidnap her and shoot her," the assistant district attorney said.

According to prosecutors, someone called police on June 14 to report a couple fighting.

“According to the caller, she heard a female screaming 'get off me, get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore.' The caller also heard- reported hearing gunshots," prosecutors said.

Investigators also allege that there is surveillance footage showing two people arguing outside the apartment where Alianah was found. One of them runs back into the apartment, and the other follows. The camera picked up the sound of gunshots a few moments later.

Prosecutors say they also spoke with an Uber driver who said they dropped off and picked up a suspicious passenger in the area that night. The Uber driver said the passenger was sweating and running from the direction of the police when he picked him up near Lawrence Street, and claimed he made comments that he was set up and that he didn't fire the gun.

Bady was charged with murder, armed home invasion, using a firearm while committing a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. He was held without bail. His attorney only spoke briefly in court on Tuesday. The next court date was set for July 30.