Man charged with murder in Lowell shooting of 15-year-old girl he dated

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, authorities said Monday.

The girl was identified Monday as Alianah Dickey, who was killed late Thursday or early Friday, hours before her eighth grade graduation, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Monday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Trevor Bady, a 21-year-old from Tewksbury, was arrested Monday afternoon, facing charges including murder in Alianah's death, Ryan said. He was due in Lowell District Court Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

The pair had dated, and Alianah told others that the man had been abusive.

"Alianna should have been finishing eighth grade on Friday," Ryan said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Bady is being charged with murder, armed home invasion, using a firearm while committing a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Early Friday morning, shortly after midnight, police received a call reporting a male and a female fighting across the street, with the caller hearing the female scream, "Get off me, get away from me, I don't want to be with you anymore."

That caller also reported hearing gunshots, and police responded, but could not find the people involved, Ryan's office said.

Friday afternoon, Alianah did not appear at her graduation ceremony. Around 6:10 p.m., her grandmother called Lowell police to report that she had been found in a Lawrence Street apartment and was possibly deceased. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"This is an isolated incident," Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said, adding that, with the arrest,

"there no longer appears to be any threat to public safety."

Authorities say a family member found the 15-year-old girl with traumatic injuries inside this Lowell apartment Friday – the day of her 8th grade graduation.

Authorities have previously said they were investigating the case as an apparent homicide.