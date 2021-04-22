Local

Lowell Woman Missing Since January Found Dead in Merrimack River

A body pulled from the Merrimack River in Andover, Massachusetts, was identified as Kimberly Kelly-Oberhauser, a Lowell woman whose Range Rover was previously recovered from the river

Lowell Police

The body of a Massachusetts woman reported missing earlier this year was found this week in the Merrimack River.

Authorities had been searching for 56-year-old Kimberly Kelly-Oberhauser of Lowell since she disappeared Jan. 18.

A body was found along the shoreline near Ravens Bluff in Andover on Tuesday. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that the body was identified as Kelly-Oberhauser.

A short time after she went missing, Kelly-Oberhauser's Range Rover was pulled from the river.

Authorities are looking for a missing woman after her Range Rover was pulled from the water in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Kelly-Oberhauser's death is under investigation, with an autopsy expected to be conducted, authorities said.

