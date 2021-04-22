Lowell Woman Missing Since January Found Dead in Merrimack River

The body of a Massachusetts woman reported missing earlier this year was found this week in the Merrimack River.
Authorities had been searching for 56-year-old Kimberly Kelly-Oberhauser of Lowell since she disappeared Jan. 18.
A body was found along the shoreline near Ravens Bluff in Andover on Tuesday. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that the body was identified as Kelly-Oberhauser.
A short time after she went missing, Kelly-Oberhauser's Range Rover was pulled from the river.
Kelly-Oberhauser's death is under investigation, with an autopsy expected to be conducted, authorities said.