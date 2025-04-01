[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A South Boston dining spot known for its vegan fare is getting ready to expand to Cambridge.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a press release, Lulu Green is planning to open in Kendall Square, moving into a space on W Kendall Street just east of Third Street on the northern edge of the square. Once it opens in the late spring, the new location will join its original spot on W Broadway in Southie, and it will offer such options as bowls, vegan burgers, tacos, brunch sandwiches, macarons, banana bread, coffee, and tea, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The original Lulu Green debuted in the early part of 2020.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the upcoming Lulu Green in Kendall Square is 675 W Kendall Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for the business is at https://www.lulugreen.com/