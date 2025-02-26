Emergency crews work fire in Lunenburg

Emergency crews in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, were battling a fire on Wednesday morning.

The agency said that it was working a fire on West Street shortly before 10 a.m., asking people to avoid the area.

The road was closed at Leominster and West Street.

Aerial footage showed ladder trucks with firefighters hosing the top floor and roof of what appeared to be a large residential building.

Additional details were not immediately available.