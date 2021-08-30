Local

New Bedford

Luxury Yacht Catches Fire in New Bedford

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report just after 5:30 p.m. that the vessel was on fire.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Kathryn Sotnik

WJAR

An 82-foot boat was destroyed Monday night after a fire broke out on the vessel while it was docked in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Flames could be seen shooting off the luxury yacht, sending thick, black smoke billowing into the sky at Popes Islands Fleet Marina. Later, once emergency crews got the blaze under control, the boat's charred remains were visible. There was also plenty of foam covering the top of the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded after receiving a report shortly after 5:30 p.m. that a vessel was on fire. The New Bedford and Fairhaven fire departments also rushed to the scene.

No injuries were reported, the Coast Guard and New Bedford fire chief said.

The boat is reportedly named Miss Dunia, according to our affiliate WJAR. The fire started below its deck, the chief said.

Authorities are investigating who was on the yacht before it went up in flames.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

