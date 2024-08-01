Lynn

Lynn woman found dead, apparently stabbed; man arrested, DA says

Zachary Vozzella, 46, was arrested after an investigation involving state and local police, and he is due in Lynn District Court Thursday

By Asher Klein

The Breakwater North Harbor apartments on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after a woman was found killed there.
NBC10 Boston

A woman was found dead, apparently stabbed, at an apartment in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, and a man was arrested on suspicion of killing her, authorities said Thursday.

Brianna Welsh, 25, was found dead at her apartment at an apartment complex on Lynnway after her mother called police to have them check on her, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. She had wounds, apparently from being stabbed.

Zachary Vozzella, 46, was arrested after an investigation involving state and local police, and he is due in Lynn District Court Thursday. Prosecutors didn't say what he's being charged with.

It wasn't immediately clear if Vozzella and Welsh knew each other.


This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

