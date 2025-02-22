Huge fire that devastated Lynn church, home is out, no cause determined

Firefighters worked all night to extinguish the massive blaze that sent towering flames above Lynn, Massachusetts, late Friday, destroying a church and damaging a home.

No one was hurt in the fire, but six people were displaced, according to Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan.

The fire department has yet to announce the cause of the fire, which was under investigation, with investigators talking to the first crews who arrived as well as neighbors trying to figure out what happened.

Firefighters were still on the scene, near the center of the city, Saturday morning, working on hot spots.

Residents described a chaotic scene at the church as the fire burned.

The fire originated in a building on Estes Street, then moved to a church on Chestnut Street, according to the Lynn Fire Department. The fire at both buildings was intense.

There were floor and roof collapses in the buildings, part of the "tough conditions" Sullivan said firefighters were dealing with as they worked to get control of the blaze. It was a cold and windy night — the wind contributed to an evacuation ordered for most of the block, according to Sullivan.

"When we arrived, the winds were so fierce, the embers were blowing across the main street here," he said.

Embers could still be seen on nearby snow banks Saturday morning.

Flames poured from structures in Lynn on Friday night, with firefighters spraying water from ladders.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross were among the agencies helping people deal with the aftermath.

