Lynn firefighter saves person from burning home

A firefighter rescued a person from a burning apartment building in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The Lynn Fire Union said the fire department received multiple calls for a fire on Hanover Street and arrived to find heavy fire coming from a window on the first floor.

According to the union, a firefighter saw someone who had been overtaken by smoke and flames hanging out a window and was able to get them out, saving their life. The Lynn Fire Department said a firefighter had extricated one person from the first floor, who was taken to a local hospital.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to one apartment, preventing it from spreading into the rest of the building by quickly establishing a water supply and stretching a line.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The union commended crews for searching the floor where the fire was and the floors above to make sure everyone was safe.

"Excellent work from all the members who prevented loss of life, preventing further loss of property, and preventing a multi-alarm incident," the union said in a statement.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.