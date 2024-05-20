Lynn

Lynn gas leak prompts evacuations from nearby homes

Some residents of Lynn, Massachusetts, had to leave their homes Monday after workers hit a gas line on Orchard Street

By Eli Rosenberg

Workers hit a gas line Monday in Lynn, Massachusetts, forcing residents out of their homes.

Fire officials in Lynn confirmed there was a gas leak on Orchard Street Monday afternoon. Crews have since been working to repair the line.

About a dozen residents had to leave everything behind on a moment's notice when they were evacuated. They were slowly being allowed to return to their homes Monday.

Police have Orchard Street blocked off. For a time, St. Michael's Hall served as an evacuation site.

People who live in the area described hearing a huge "whoosh" sound and saw workers running around.

Crews continued working in the area Monday evening.

